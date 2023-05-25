What was Brentford's most memorable final day?

I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

There is only one candidate for Brentford – Trottagate!

In League One in 2013, we were given a 94th-minute penalty against Doncaster Rovers with the match goalless, needing victory to go up automatically. Rovers required a draw.

Captain Kevin O'Connor was the regular penalty-taker but on-loan striker Marcello Trotta insisted on taking it.

Trotta stepped up… and hit the bar with his effort. The rebound was scrambled away, and within seconds, Rovers raced up the other end and scored themselves.

We were totally devastated.

The defeat pushed the Bees into our seventh play-offs. We had never won promotion that way and sure enough we lost to Yeovil at Wembley.

However, we were promoted to the Championship 12 months later, and the "Trotta crossbar" is now in a bar at the Gtech Community Stadium.