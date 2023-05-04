Ross County v Livingston: Pick of the stats

While a league-high 70% of Livingston’s Scottish Premiership goals this season have come in the first half of matches (23/33), Ross County have a league-high ratio of 68% coming in the second half (19/28).

Livingston have lost heir last five away league games, each without scoring; the last side to lose more in succession on the road in the Scottish top flight while also failing to score in each defeat were Dundee United from May-October 2000 (7).

Ross County have lost their last three home league games, last losing four in a row within a single Scottish Premiership season on home soil in January 2015 (7).

Livingston have won their last two league games against Ross County, while they have never won three in a row against the Staggies in the top flight.