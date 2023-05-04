Gordon moves from Hibs head of recruitment to executive role

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Ian Gordon is to move from his role as Hibs head of recruitment and take up an executive position working closely with CEO Ben Kensell.

It comes after Brian McDermott was appointed director of football with a remit focusing mainly on recruitment and scouting.

Ian, son of late Hibs owner Ron Gordon, is now "ultimately the owner of the club" along with his mother Kit, says Kensell.

He added: “Ian's massively involved and will take a broader role in terms of understanding the overall functions and running of the club.

"He will definitely work with me more closely, shadowing me, and I'll be guiding him through how you run a club.

"He'll be working with Brian on the football side and takes up a role of an executive director.

"Ultimately with Kit [Gordon], he is the owner of the club and we should be respectful of that. Their focus towards continuing to invest and take the club forward in their father/husband’s legacy is admirable."