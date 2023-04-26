Chris Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I am very confident with my prediction for this game - the only thing I wasn't sure about was whether Arsenal would score.

The Gunners are playing this match at one of the worst possible moments because Manchester City have found their rhythm and are hitting some incredible form.

I really hope Arsenal are brave and take the game to City because the Gunners' attack is their strength, but in many ways that will play into the home side's hands.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus - on his return to Etihad Stadium - will all carry a threat, but we have seen how vulnerable they are at the back in the past few weeks, and how on earth do you stop Erling Haaland and co?

If, say, Nathan Ake is out injured then that will hamper City a bit, but I still see Pep Guardiola's side really dominating the game, and they are absolutely relentless when they come forward.

Kyra's prediction: So the title is on the line in this game? I have to go with Arsenal here because they are the team I know the best. 2-3

Lee's prediction: Being a Liverpool fan, I know what it is like going toe to toe with City. I think Arsenal have had an amazing season, but I think their energy has started to drop, while City have really started to hit top form. 3-1

Find out what Sutton, Cronin and Gardner predicted for the rest of the games and cast your vote