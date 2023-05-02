Who could leave Rangers this summer?

Rangers are destined to finish the season trophyless after Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic and manager Michael Beale is now preparing for “the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years”.

Here’s a look at some of the out-of-contract players who could move on.

Alfredo Morelos: The Colombia striker was utterly anonymous at Hampden on Sunday and has netted just 12 times this season. Beale has hinted Morelos will be on his way in the summer and few fans would complain. The 26-year-old, who signed from HJK in 2017, was once considered to be a big-money asset but is set to exit as a free agent.

Allan McGregor: The 41-year-old former Scotland international is a Rangers legend but Beale will seek a new number one for next term. Robby McCrorie will get a chance to show his worth before the end of this season and McGregor has said he will only stick around beyond the summer if he can make a meaningful impact.

Ryan Kent: Another marquee player whose star has seriously waned. Kent has substituted at half-time in the weekend cup loss and supporters have run out of patience with the former fans’ favourite. The 26-year-old – who signed from Liverpool for £7m in 2019 following an impressive loan spell – has been linked with a move to Burnley but it remains to be seen if his future lies away from Ibrox.

Ryan Jack: The midfielder could be on his way out despite Beale's assertion in March that Jack is a player "I want to work with moving forward here at the club". After Sunday's defeat, Beale offered the caveat: "If you don't hear anything and contracts are running out, it probably gives you a good indication there's change in the air." Jack, a talented player when fit, is out again through injury.

Filip Helander: The 30-year-old defender hasn't kicked a ball in over a year due to an ongoing foot injury and is almost certain to depart as a free agent in summer.

Scott Arfield: The popular 34-year-old midfielder has recently been consigned to mainly cameo appearances and may have run out of time as a Rangers player. Beale said last month that everyone who played in the 5-2 win over St Mirren - "aside from maybe Allan [McGregor] and Alfredo [Morelos]" - would be a Rangers player next season. Arfield came on as substitute.

Steven Davis: Out since December with a knee injury, Davis' playing days at Rangers look over but he could stay on in coaching capacity.

Malik Tillman: The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has impressed in his loan spell from Bayern Munich, but at a reported fee of £5m to make the deal permanent, would that represent good business for Rangers? A huge call for Beale.