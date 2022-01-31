Matt Rowson, BHaPPY blog, external

Whilst focus has been on the latest change at the helm, it’s significant how quickly Watford addressed the squad’s most obvious deficiencies in the opening days of the January window in contrast to more limited activity elsewhere.

How adequate these recruits will prove to be time will tell, but for now Kamara, Samir and Kayembe address deficiencies at left-back, centre-back and defensive midfield respectively, whilst more recently Samuel Kalu, our fifth Nigerian recruit since the summer, came in to provide cover for Sarr on the right.

With 28 senior pros over the age of 21, there will need to be outgoings. Danny Rose will not make the 25 while others may be parked at Udinese, their ongoing usefulness dependent on which division we play in next season.

