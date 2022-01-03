Dropping Lukaku 'shows Tuchel is boss'

Thomas Tuchel made the right decision to drop Romelu Lukaku for Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool, according to Aston Villa defender Anita Asante.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I understand why Tuchel has decided to address the matter in the way he has.

"I think he doesn’t want distractions for his squad. He wanted all the preparation to be about the team and not about the Lukaku situation.

"I also think it’s a show of his leadership and what he expects from his players. Of course every player wants to play and they might not fit into the system, but he probably wants characters that will be adaptable and recognise the bigger picture for the team.

"Sometimes you have to make those sacrifices. I think it was the right position for him to take and to show, in a way, that he’s boss and he is the one making decisions and if you want to be a Chelsea player then these are the sorts of things you have to adjust to and respect.

"Respect your team, respect the club and the ambition of the club and avoid these kind of distractions."

