United’s shocking set-piece record

Nalin Mastou, blogger , externaland Stretford Paddock contributor

Manchester United are the only team in the Premier League not to score a single goal from a set-piece this season. Whether it’s Bruno Fernandes, Alex Telles, Luke Shaw or Jadon Sancho delivering a cross from the quadrant - scoring is the most unlikely outcome.

United have all the aerial threats in Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane. The passing and crossing capabilities of other squad members are also good enough to produce something. Yet failing to score a single corner out of 117 attempts in the Premier League is astoundingly poor. So how can United address what’s been a glaring issue for so long?

Well, it’s an even more odd record for a club that appointed set-piece specialist Eric Ramsay in the summer. Upon his arrival, fans were hoping they would see more creativity from offensive free-kicks and corners, and concede fewer goals from set-pieces. In contrast, United look even more vulnerable defensively and have become susceptible to counter-attacks off their own corners by failing to beat the first man.

With Ralf Rangnick’s side lacking an attacking spark in recent games, capitalising on set-pieces could prove vital in picking up important points for the remainder of the season.