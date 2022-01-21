Ferguson dishes out 'home truths'

Duncan Ferguson said the Everton squad have been told a few "home truths" after the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

When asked to elaborate on what he has said to the players since he was named caretaker manager, Ferguson said: "What’s needed as an Everton player, what the fans demand. We need to show the fans what you’re all about and fight for the shirt.

"We’ve got to show the fans that we care about the club. The fans have been with us but they need to see a team that’s fighting for them. That’s what we’re looking for.

"They are incredibly important to us. They're the blood of the club. We’re here for them and we need them with us. I know they will be with us. I’m asking them to stick with us for 90 minutes and I’m sure the players will respond.

When asked if the squad know what it means to play for Everton, Ferguson said: "They know now, put it that way."