'I'll never take wearing this shirt for granted' - Hart

Joe Hart revelled in the “unbelievable” feeling of Viaplay Cup success and insisted he will never take the honour of representing Celtic for granted.

“I’m just buzzing to do it with these players and these fans,” said the 35-year-old former England goalkeeper after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Rangers. “Moments like this never, ever, ever get boring.

“We played electric football sometimes, we ground it out sometimes. That mix is what’s required and it’s what the manager keeps pulling out. We can only do that if we’re all pulling in the same direction.

“We’re so aware that we're just playing a part in this club's amazing history and amazing future. I will never take it for granted wearing this shirt and I don’t think anyone in this team does.

“It’s a great opportunity to keep pushing and keep achieving things.”

Winger Jota added: “The boys did unbelievable. We work for this every day. That’s our aim – to conquer a lot of trophies and play good football. It’s a very good moment for everyone."