Wolves v Liverpool: Team news

Wolves could give a debut to Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes against Liverpool after completing his move from Flamengo earlier this week.

Fellow new recruit Craig Dawson might also be involved for the first time.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is out with a muscle injury, joining usual centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk on the sidelines, so Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are likely to pair up in the centre of defence.

Diogo Jota is nearing a return to full training but remains out, along with Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz.

