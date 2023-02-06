Nathan Jones' forthright comments after Southampton's defeat by Brentford on Saturday only ramp up the pressure for next week's home game against relegation rivals Wolves.

That's the view of The Athletic journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke, who is concerned about Saints' "terrible position".

"I admire his honesty and I like to listen to him talk," Pitt-Brooke told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But he doesn't have the time and space to do what he needs to do.

"Clearly there is a difference between the football he wants and what they're doing - and they need results fast.

"Also, the fans are not having him at all. They don't like his style of play and the worse they react, the more pressure he's going to be under. It doesn't fill you with optimism about their capacity to turn things around."

Full discussion on Southampton from 27'00 on BBC Sounds