Cooper on away form, Johnson and Spurs
Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Nottingham Forest's Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
There are no fresh injuries to report on, with Cheikhou Kouyate "close to a return".
On Spurs’ recent poor form: "We don’t pay much attention to playing teams in good or bad times, as you often get the opposite to what you predict. We have to be really focused on ourselves, our away form is something we are trying to improve and progress."
He added on his side's away form: "It is not a lack of will or wanting to do well, that is for sure. We all want the same things and it is about belief, character and confidence with hopefully the right plan."
When asked about the development of Brennan Johnson, he said: "The challenge is to keep that going home and away. We are enjoying working with him, being a local boy and coming through the academy. He wants to do well and learn, and we want to keep pushing him. The exciting bit is there is a long way to go with him."
Cooper said his side are going to "relish the situation we are in" over the next few months to stay in the Premier League. He added: "We have a defining couple of months coming up. It is where we want to be the Premier League. This time of the season is when it gets really interesting. We worked so hard from last season to be in this position."