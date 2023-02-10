Southampton v Wolves: Team news

Southampton pair Kyle Walker-Peters and Stuart Armstrong are back in training after injuries but Saturday's game may come too soon for them.

Juan Larios, who has been absent since November, is also nearing a return.

Wolves will be without forward Hwang Hee-chan, who pulled his hamstring during the 3-0 win over Liverpool.

Mario Lemina hobbled off in that game but is fit to face his former club, while new signing Joao Gomes could make his debut.

Who do you think will make the Saints side?

Predict the Wolves XI