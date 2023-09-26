After West Ham lost 3-1 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, former defender Matt Lockwood told BBC Radio London's The Far Post how they are going to have to improve against the top teams in the Premier League: "At the end of the day the best team won.

"When you come to Anfield, whether you're West Ham or Manchester City, it is a tough place, and West Ham did well for 45 minutes.

"But in the second half, Liverpool just steamrolled them and I think 3-1 actually flattered West Ham. It could have been four or five.

"David Moyes will be pleased with the start they have had to the season. Picking up points against Manchester City and Liverpool won't be on their list of things they expect to happen, even though it would be nice if it did.

"They did well for half a match, but they've certainly got things to work on against the top teams."