Man Utd 2-3 Galatasaray: Pick of the stats

  • Manchester United have opened a Champions League campaign with consecutive defeats for the first time.

  • The Red Devils have lost six of their 10 matches in all competitions this season (W4). They have also conceded 18 goals in 10 matches in all competitions in 2023-24; that’s their most since at this stage since 1966-67 (20).

  • This was Galatasaray’s first away win in the competition since 3-2 against Schalke in the last 16 in March 2013, and the first time they had scored in a Champions League away match since November 2015 against Benfica, going seven matches in the competition on the road without scoring before tonight.

  • Rasmus Hojlund (20 years, 241 days) is the youngest player to score in his first two Champions League appearances since Erling Haaland in 2019 (19 years, 73 days).

