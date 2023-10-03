Man Utd 2-3 Galatasaray: Pick of the stats

Manchester United have opened a Champions League campaign with consecutive defeats for the first time.

The Red Devils have lost six of their 10 matches in all competitions this season (W4). They have also conceded 18 goals in 10 matches in all competitions in 2023-24; that’s their most since at this stage since 1966-67 (20).

This was Galatasaray’s first away win in the competition since 3-2 against Schalke in the last 16 in March 2013, and the first time they had scored in a Champions League away match since November 2015 against Benfica, going seven matches in the competition on the road without scoring before tonight.