We've been asking Leeds fans for your views on new boss Jesse Marsch after two vital wins over Norwich and Wolves.

Here is a sample of what you've had to say:

Alex: A charming guy who appears adept at man management - however, his tactics concern me. The narrow press is easily bypassed by long diagonal balls as Wolves proved beautifully in the first 45 minutes on Friday. As time goes by, this will no doubt be a big problem.

Andy: Shape of the team still needs some work but you can't fault the mentality. Rodrigo in particular has been playing like a man possessed and the team spirit is something to behold. Hopefully, we'll stay up and Jesse can have time in the summer to get his ideas in place.

John: I've been really impressed. Still searching for a clean sheet but there's no denying we're stronger defensively and haven't sacrificed too much going forward. He's kept the players and fans happy despite losing Marcelo Bielsa. You can't help but like Jesse and his upbeat attitude. I genuinely look forward to hearing his press conferences!

