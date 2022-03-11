Arsenal v Leicester: Team news

Arsenal's leading goalscorer Emile Smith Rowe, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, is available after a two-match absence.

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt because of a calf injury.

Leicester forward Jamie Vardy faces several weeks out with the knee problem he sustained during his first start of 2022 against Leeds last weekend.

James Maddison and James Justin returned from injury lay-offs during Thursday's win over Rennes.

