Frank on Eriksen's progress, staying calm and catching Palace
- Published
Brendon Mitchell, BBC Sport
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Frank says Christian Eriksen is still unavailable for selection, with the Palace game always certain to be "too early" for consideration.
But the Denmark midfielder is "blending in fantastically" with the group and "loves to be with the boys, being on the grass and playing football".
Despite losing five Premier League games in a row, Frank said "as long as performances are at a high enough level I'll be calm". He added: "All coaches would be more confident after winning four or five games in a row, but for me it's all about performances."
Frank also said the Bees are in a "fine position" despite slipping to 14th, but "we want more and want to push".
On being sucked into a potential relegation battle, he said: "I know the table, but I'm not spending time looking at it. I look once after each round so you know - but more than that is a waste of time."
On Palace, Frank said they are "a really competitive Premier League club" and one he'd like Brentford to "get closer to". He added: "It's fair to say they're ahead of us. They're an experienced Premier League club and have done very well."