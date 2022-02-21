Arsenal 2-1 Brentford: Pick of the stats

Arsenal netted their 600th (and 601st) Premier League goals at Emirates Stadium, hitting that milestone in their 297th such game, with only Manchester United at Old Trafford (283) and Manchester City at Etihad Stadium (290) doing so at a single stadium in fewer games in the competition.

Brentford are winless in their past seven league games, last having a longer run between September and October 2018 (8 games). The Bees have also lost their past five away league games, their longest such run since February 2011 (5).

The Gunners are unbeaten in their past 29 Premier League home games kicking off at 15:00 GMT on a Saturday (W24 D5), last losing such a game on the opening day of the 2013-14 season against Aston Villa.