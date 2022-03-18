David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's short trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:

Moyes says he'll assess the players tomorrow morning before deciding who makes Sunday's game but, when asked about concerns over Declan Rice's fitness, added: "I expect people to be limping after a tough night."

On Ben Johnson's first call-up to the England Under-21 squad, Moyes said: "I'm really pleased for Ben, he's done a great job and deserves it."

Moyes described Yarmolenko as "really important" and said "there's no doubting his quality."

He says his team "will be tested to the maximum" against Spurs, describing Sunday as a "big, hard game."

On Spurs' advantage of having an extra day's training, Moyes said: "An extra day helps everybody but we are pleased to be in Europe. I would take that any day."

