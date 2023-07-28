We asked you to name your favourite David Silva moments from his 10-year stint at Manchester City.

The former Spain international made 436 appearances for the club, winning four Premier League titles along the way.

Here are some of your picks:

Paul: Two moments stand out for me. Firstly, the goal at Upton Park when he found space that wasn't there - all in a flash of magic. Secondly, that pass for the sixth goal at Old Trafford - we started our Premier League domination that day!

John: The best thing David Silva did was put a City shirt on for the first time because everything after that was pure brilliance. Never to be equalled by anyone.

AJ: His first touch on his debut. Brought down a 50-yard cross-pitch ball and trapped it. I knew then we had bought a diamond. Harry Redknapp (the then Spurs manager) said Silva and Yaya looked a bit expensive, but Silva was simply priceless.

Keith: There are so many magical touches from 'El Mago' David Silva to recall, but that exquisitely volleyed pass into the path of Edin Dzeko, who subsequently made it 6-1 at Old Trafford in 2011, does rather stick in the memory.

John: Without doubt it has to be that assist to Dzeko in the 6-1 win over United. The first touch to control the ball, then to put the pass through at exactly the right pace with a little bit of spin, in the blink of an eye, was just incredible. Despite being known for his creative work, he was tough as nails for his size.