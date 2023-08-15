We asked for your views on Manchester United's win over Wolves on Monday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Man Utd fans

Andy: Manchester United looked lethargic. Is the pre-season jaunt across the globe taking its toll? The build-up play was far too slow, with players static and a distinct lack of movement. Very frustrating to watch as a United fan.

Sean: Outpassed, outfought, outclassed and completely outplayed for large periods of the game by a side with no signings and tipped for the drop. If they had a finisher, it could have been a repeat of Brentford away last season.

Ian: Wolves are a bogey team (the last few games have been 1-0 or 0-0) and the team that played has actually only played together once before. Marcus isn't a striker, put him on the left and Hojlund is desperately needed in the XI. Onana was solid. We ground out the result like last year, but play like that against a team with a striker we will lose.

Wolves fans

Chris: Wolves were magnificent bar the final finish. After a summer of uncertainty and doom-mongering, Wolves played Manchester United off the park for large passages of play. On a different day, Wolves would have won comfortably or at least left with a point. Erik ten Hag has much to ponder and Gary O'Neil much to be delighted about.

Tom: Wolves looking a threat every time in attack. Players showing some real fight and determination. Unlucky not to take anything after having 23 shots on goal. Lots of positives to take from GazBall for the remainder of the season.

Tony: Same old story Wolves playing 12 men and missing open goals. At least they are getting there to miss them. Wishing O'Neil all the luck in the world as he needs it.