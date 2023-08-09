Phil Cartwright, BBC Sport

Gary O'Neil has just five days to prepare for his first game as Wolves head coach after being appointed as Julen Lopetegui's successor.

He has experience of taking over a team at short notice, having stepped in to take charge of Bournemouth last August following Scott Parker's departure. Four days after Parker's final game, the 9-0 loss at Liverpool, Bournemouth kept a clean sheet in a goalless draw against... Wolves.

O'Neil will take his new team to Old Trafford on Monday, to face a Manchester United side that has not lost a Premier League match at home since the opening game of last season.

In contrast, Wolves' away record last term was poor. They won only two of their 19 league games on the road and scored only 12 goals - only Nottingham Forest were worse off in both metrics.

One of those away wins came at Everton and a trip to Goodison Park on 26 August follows their first home game against Europa League-bound Brighton seven days earlier.

Liverpool and Treble-winners Manchester City visit Molineux in September, while Wolves also go to Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Luton in a testing start to the new season.