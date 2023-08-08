'Long may the optimism continue at Motherwell'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Motherwell had to share the points on the opening weekend of the league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Dundee at Dens Park. A point, away from home in tough conditions isn't the worst result though.

Theo Bair scoring should hopefully calm any worries about our decision to sign him following a poor stint at St Johnstone. Sometimes all a player needs to unleash their potential is a change of style and manager. A lot of our players have improved drastically following Kettlewell’s appointment and Bair should be given the same opportunity and open-minded approach we have applied to the rest of the team.

Although he was only featured for a handful of minutes, seeing Joe Efford make his return was nice. Efford was starting to show glimpses of potential under Steven Hammell but has suffered with injuries in recent times. It will be interesting to see who becomes our regular first-choice up front now we have so many options.

Now the squad has been padded out more I am confident that we can challenge for a top-six spot this season.

Things are looking rosy for the ‘Well and long may the new season optimism continue!