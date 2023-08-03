Manchester United have announced that Amad Diallo will miss the first part of the Premier League season after sustaining a knee injury.

The winger was involved in early stages of the squad's pre-season campaign, but suffered the injury during the United States tour.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a season on loan at Sunderland last term, where he helped the team to reach the Championship play-offs.

Erik Ten Hag's first match of the Premier League sees them face Wolves on 14th August.