Ex-Rangers & Aberdeen coach Nielsen dies aged 61

Former Rangers and Aberdeen coach Tommy Moller Nielsen has died aged 61.

The ex-Danish player, who was also a scout at Manchester United, worked under Walter Smith and Dick Advocaat at Ibrox between 1997 and 2000.

Nielsen left Govan for Pittodrie to team up with fellow Dane Ebbe Skovdahl, who he was assistant to for a year.

"All at Rangers are saddened to hear of the passing of our former first-team coach, Tommy Møller Nielsen," the Ibrox club said in a social media post.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."