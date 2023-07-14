We asked you for the worst value signings Sheffield United have ever made.

You didn't hold back on your replies.

Here are some of your picks:

Charlie: Undoubtedly it has to be Rhian Brewster. £20 million spent, based on a six-month loan spell at Swansea, and he didn’t score one goal in his debut season. His talent surfaced in spells in the Championship but injuries have curtailed his progress, leaving the Blades with an injury prone and inconsistent striker.

Paul: Laurens ten Heuvel. We actually paid a fee for him, which at the time was a big deal for the club! He'd done well in the Dutch league so we brought him to Sheffield. A handful of appearances, two loan moves, no goals. Money well spent.

Marc: Rhian Brewster is by far the worst signing the Blades have made by a country mile. Every single Blades fan will tell you the same. It was poor recruitment from Chris Wilder and one of the main reasons for the transfer embargo saga.

Terry: The worst signing has to be John Ebbrell. He was injured when he signed, played 45 minutes, got injured again, and then never played again. All for a £1 million fee.

Cuthbert: It's got to be either Dean Hammond or Rhian Brewster. Hammond was low value but low effort, and triggered an extension so he would have to be paid off. Brewster was £22 million for mainly injuries and missed chances. Still time to be proven wrong there though!