Luton Town have announced that former Hatters player Alan McCormack will join the first team staff as set-piece coach.

The 47-year-old spent a two-year spell at the club, after signing in the 2017 summer transfer window. His short stint included winning promotion from League Two and League One in successive seasons.

More recently he has been working with Luton Town's academy, before moving up to Under-18s Head Coach last season.

On the appointment, Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: "He’s going to come in and lead on our set-pieces. We’ll still work as a team but ultimately it’s my responsibility, so, if anything goes wrong, that’s down to me, and I need to stress that to everyone.

"But it’s going to allow us to go into a lot more detail, knowing that that’s such a key part of the game now."

McCormack added: "It was an absolute no-brainer from the words coming out of his mouth, the decision was made. I think any young, aspiring coach that wants to get to a first-team level, to give them an opportunity in any capacity is something that they are going to take.

"The opportunity for me to be around a group of staff who are incredible human beings and unbelievable coaches is one I couldn’t pass up. The atmosphere and culture that’s about the club at the moment is such a high level."