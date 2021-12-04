Southampton v Brighton: Confirmed team news
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two changes to the side that drew with Leicester on Wednesday. Armando Broja and Lyanco come in, with Jan Bednarek out injured and Adam Armstrong dropping to the bench
Goalkeeper Fraser Foster is out after concerns pre-match about an unspecified injury. Harry Lewis take his place on the bench, with Theo Walcott also among the substitutes.
Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, C Adams, Redmnd Broja, Livramento, Salisu, Tella.
Subs: Lewis, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Smallbone, Elououssi, Diallo, Walcott.
Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter gives popular 21-year-old Tariq Lamptey a start after coming off the bench in the midweek draw with West Ham. The full-back is among five changes made, with Enoch Mwepu, Pascal Gross, Shane Duffy and Dan Burn all coming in. The Seagulls trio of Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster, who were all injured in that draw, drop out.
Leandro Trossard also starts on his 27th birthday.
Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Bissouma, Maupay, Trossard, Mwepu, Gross, Duffy, Burn, Veltman.
Subs: Scherpen, Steele, Connolly, Mac Allister, Moder, March, Locadia, Roberts, Richards.