Southampton v Brighton: Confirmed team news

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two changes to the side that drew with Leicester on Wednesday. Armando Broja and Lyanco come in, with Jan Bednarek out injured and Adam Armstrong dropping to the bench

Goalkeeper Fraser Foster is out after concerns pre-match about an unspecified injury. Harry Lewis take his place on the bench, with Theo Walcott also among the substitutes.

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, C Adams, Redmnd Broja, Livramento, Salisu, Tella.

Subs: Lewis, Stephens, Long, A Armstrong, Perraud, Smallbone, Elououssi, Diallo, Walcott.