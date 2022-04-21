Antonio Conte says “it will be a pleasure” to come up against former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen when they travel to Brentford on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was a key figure as Conte’s Inter Milan won the Serie A title last season before suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 in June.

Conte also revealed he had spoken with Eriksen when he arrived in London following his surprise move to Brentford in January.

“I’m very happy to see him playing football again because the images of him were terrible for everybody,” said Conte. “We suffered a lot for him and his family.

“It's incredible because you don’t see this type of situation very often. It's great for him and his family because they've come back to having a normal life."

Eriksen scored 69 goals in 305 appearances for Spurs between 2013 and 2020.

Since he joined Brentford, the Bees have won all five of the games he has started, with the Denmark playmaker scoring one goal and providing two assists.

“We’re talking about not only an important player but a great man,” added Conte. “I wish him and his family the best. To meet him for the game will be a pleasure.”