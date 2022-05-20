Arsenal v Everton: Head-to-head record

  • Arsenal have lost their past three Premier League games against Everton, as many as they had in their previous 26 (W16 D7). Only once have they lost four in a row against the Toffees in league competition, doing so between November 1922 and April 1924.

  • Everton won this fixture last season, ending a 24-game winless run away against Arsenal in the league. They last won consecutive league visits against the Gunners in March 1987.

  • This is the third time Arsenal and Everton have met on the final day of a Premier League season, with the Gunners winning the previous two – 4-3 in 2001-02 and 3-1 in 2016-17.

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their final league game in each of the last 16 seasons (W14 D2), winning the last 10 in a row. When finishing a league season at home, the Gunners have won each of their past 12 games since a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in 1992-93.