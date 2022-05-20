Arsenal v Everton: Head-to-head record

Arsenal have lost their past three Premier League games against Everton, as many as they had in their previous 26 (W16 D7). Only once have they lost four in a row against the Toffees in league competition, doing so between November 1922 and April 1924.

Everton won this fixture last season, ending a 24-game winless run away against Arsenal in the league. They last won consecutive league visits against the Gunners in March 1987.

This is the third time Arsenal and Everton have met on the final day of a Premier League season, with the Gunners winning the previous two – 4-3 in 2001-02 and 3-1 in 2016-17.