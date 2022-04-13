Lyon v West Ham: Second-leg stats

West Ham failed to win the first leg of a major European knockout tie when playing at home for the fourth time.

They were eliminated in each of the previous three instances – 1965-66 v Borussia Dortmund, 1980-81 v Dinamo Tbilisi and 2006-07 v Palermo.

The Hammers have lost each of their past three away games in the knockout stages of major European competitions, failing to score in all three matches: 1999-2000 v FCSB (Uefa Cup), 2006-07 v Palermo (Uefa Cup), and in the last round of the Europa League against Sevilla.