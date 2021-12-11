Man City v Wolves - confirmed team news

Just three of the XI that started Tuesday's defeat by RB Leipzig keep their place for Manchester City.

Kyle Walker, who was sent off for a rash challenge, is one of those to drop to the bench, along with Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchencko survive, while Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri come in.

Man City XI: Ederson, Dias, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Zinchenko, Laporte, Rodri, Silva, Cancelo.

Subs: Steffen, Walker, Stones, Ake, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer.