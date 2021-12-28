Transfer news: Tottenham leading race for Kessie
- Published
Tottenham are leading the race to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, whose contract runs out in the summer. Arsenal and Manchester United are interested but Spurs have already held talks with the player's camp. (Express), external
Tottenham are also interested in Juventus and United States midfielder Weston McKennie, 23. (Express), external
Elsewhere, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe does not want to make a move for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli as he wants to strengthen other parts of his team in January. (Football Insider), external