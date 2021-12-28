Watford v West Ham: What does the form show?
Watford have lost four of their past five Premier League games against West Ham, more than they had in their first nine against them in the competition (W4 D2 L3).
The Hammers have won their past three Premier League games against Watford, scoring 10 goals.
Watford won their last league game in both 2019 (Aston Villa) and 2020 (Norwich). They last did so in three straight calendar years between 2010 and 2012.
West Ham have won their final league game in just one of the past 12 calendar years, against Southampton in 2015. When playing such games away from home, the Hammers are winless since 2003 (2-0 against Nottingham Forest), drawing three and losing six since.