Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Any jeopardy for Chelsea in this game disappeared on Monday, when their place in the top four was confirmed by Arsenal's defeat at Newcastle.

But with back-to-back home fixtures to finish the campaign, the Blues had a chance to end on a high before switching focus to the future - and the pressing issue of getting the club's ownership sorted.

Initially, Chelsea were sluggish, a possible hangover from their FA Cup loss, but they improved as the game wore on and were unfortunate not to take all three points.

That they didn't win was down to their inability to finish chances, a problem that has plagued them this season.

Meanwhile, James Maddison, named Leicester's player of the season earlier this week, is enjoying his best Premier League goal return in a campaign, taking his tally to 11 with his strike at Stamford Bridge.

The midfielder had a spell out of the team in the early months of 2021-22 when he admitted he was struggling for confidence but has not looked back since returning.

In total, he has scored 17 goals in all competitions, chipping in with 11 assists, which surely will not have gone unnoticed by England boss Gareth Southgate as he plans his squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.