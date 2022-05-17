Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Our last away game, and penultimate game of the season - and we draw. But who cares?

We've had the best season ever: most points, our highest position in the Premier League and no relegation battle.

What a brilliant campaign we are having. Yes, we've had our ups and downs (a lot of downs) but, on the whole, we've matured and come back fighting.

I think the turning point was when we took over north London, and then our tremendous home win over Manchester United.

The excitement has been reignited and, with one game to go, it doesn't matter what happens now.

What beckons for next season, I wonder? Let's wait and see what the summer brings.

Do you agree that this is Albion's best season? And what are your wishes for the summer? Have your say here