Leeds 0-4 Man City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “All the players were fantastic with the difficulty we suffered. They had some transitions in the last 25 minutes, but we played a really good game.

“The last time I came here was behind closed doors. It’s the first time I’m here at Elland Road with the people.”

On the title race: “We have been many times in this position. It’s not about the pressure – it’s simple. We have to win all our games to be champions. If we don’t, Liverpool will be champions.

“There’s a lot of tough games to play. We now have to recover well and go to Madrid for the Champions League. That’s all.”