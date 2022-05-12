With two Premier League games remaining and FA Cup and Champions League finals coming up, we asked Liverpool fans how they are feeling about the chase for three more pieces of silverware.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Darren: Klopp has put the bar so high for Liverpool that some fans are disappointed with where we are. Three cup finals (one already won), second in the league without a loss for aaaaaages, playing 'badly' and still winning... Can Moyes do Liverpool a favour? A great season.

Lyndon: Anything is still possible. Having said that, the draw against Tottenham felt like a defeat. So the quadruple is left hanging by a thread. We need City to drop points in their remaining games, which feels almost impossible. But football is funny old sport. Just have to keep believing.

Tommy: While it would be brilliant to win all four, I think realistically we only have a chance of three. For me I want the Champions League the most and get revenge on Madrid.

Tony: Never thought I would live to see a Liverpool team as good as the team from the Shankly/Paisley era. This team if anything are better. Would dearly love to see them do the quadruple this season. With Klopp as manager there is no reason why not. This reason makes me believe they will do it.

How are you feeling about Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League?