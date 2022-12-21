Assistant manager Chris Davies hailed “a really good evening” for Leicester City as they cruised into the last eight of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 win at League One strugglers MK Dons.

Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy were on target as the Foxes restarted their season in eye-catching fashion.

“It was a really good evening for us, really positive,” said Davies. “Having been a few weeks away now from competitive games, it was really good to get back with a good performance and a win.

"The cohesion was really good as we had the majority of the squad with us in our training camp.

"We were hoping this could be a perfect game for us leading into the Premier League restarting and it turned out to be that."

Playmaker James Maddison was missing from the squad after returning from England’s World Cup campaign but Davies anticipates he will play against Newcastle in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

“We just need to get him up to speed really," Davies said. “He came back a little bit later than the other guys that played tonight from the World Cup.

"But he is training this week and I would expect him to be available for Boxing Day."