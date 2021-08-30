Brighton v Everton: The pick of the stats
Brighton suffered their first home Premier League defeat since March against Leicester, ending a run of six undefeated at the Amex (four wins, two draws), while this was their first home loss by more than one goal since losing 3-1 to Chelsea last September.
Everton have only lost two of their last 17 away Premier League matches (10 wins, five draws); only Manchester City (14) have won more away Premier League games than the Toffees (12).
For a second consecutive season, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of Everton’s first three Premier League matches.