Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A left-back, a winger but no central midfielder is a decent return from a transfer window which also included some squad pruning for Leeds United. Considering head coach Marcelo Bielsa expected no further activity as late as Sunday night post the draw at Burnley he will be delighted with the work of director of football Victor Orta to land his long-time target Dan James from Manchester United for £25m.

Barcelona’s Junior Firpo was an early move and is already showing signs that his specialism as a left-back will be an upgrade on the departed Ezgjan Alioski.

But what of the middle of the park? A year ago United were keen to spend £20m on Michael Cuisance. As of a few weeks ago they were in the hunt for Conor Gallagher, who went to Crystal Palace, and a value could not be agreed with Huddersfield Town for Lewis O’Brien.

Orta says the need to bolster in that role faded, with Adam Forshaw "fit and growing".

Forshaw’s comeback after almost two years out with hip and groin problems has also precipitated the departure of midfielder Robbie Gotts to Barrow, who was joined by winger Jordan Stevens on deadline day. And Cody Drameh has become the heir to Luke Ayling’s throne it appears, which has seen fellow right-back Bryce Hosannah depart for Wrexham.

The big move out was Helder Costa to Valencia on a season-long loan with an option to buy. James’ arrival and the form of Jack Harrison and Raphinha, coupled with an ever-improving Crysencio Summerville in the under-23s, reflect Costa’s inability to realise his potential at Elland Road, where he has three years left on his contract.