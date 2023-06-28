Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

The clamour for closure over the takeover and naming a new head coach is a source of anxiety for many Leeds United supporters.

The questions are incessant. Is there white smoke? Any update on the EFL approval for the 49ers takeover? Are you expecting any ownership and management news any time soon, Adam? Is it literally just a waiting game for the EFL? Twitter timelines are 24/7 with all of these posers.

Even replying to one fan to say the next episode of the Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast would be out on Wednesday suggested to him that all family business would be settled imminently.

The San Francisco 49ers Enterprises takeover should be ratified soon, before the head coach is revealed. Daniel Farke, Scott Parker, Patrick Vieira and Carlos Corberan have all been considered as the successor to Sam Allardyce.

The San Francisco 49ers Enterprises has been patient and methodical in dealings, gradually building up its stakes in both the club and the stadium before fully taking the reins of the Whites. The intention is to return United to the Premier League as swiftly as possible.

It may appear dysfunctional on the outside, but the business of the club has continued in the meantime.

The respected Nick Hammond has joined as interim football adviser. Low-hanging fruit has begun to leave the club, with Tyler Roberts and Alfie McCalmont sold to Birmingham City and Carlisle United respectively. The club hopes to keep key midfielder Tyler Adams despite interest from Aston Villa, while Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is reportedly on Leeds’ radar.

A player who was of interest to Farke will inevitably have supporters jigsawing their way to completing a picture which, as yet, remains unclear.

The pieces will surely fit together soon, and in the right order.

*This Leeds page will bring you news, fan views and punditry all season long, so hit follow if you're using the app, bookmark the page if you're on a desktop or sign up for notifications here