'Great business' - your views on Jota's departure & Kyogo's new contract

Andrew: Jota gone, Kyogo signs new contract - great bit of business for the Hoops. Could still do with a new centre-half to help Cameron Carter-Vickers out. We will easily win the league again this season.

Ian: Kyogo will score 40+ goals this season (injury free). Ninth treble on the cards. This is a better piece of business than Jota’s transfer.

David: Jota gone, what a pity. Cracking good player and a shame to lose him. BUT, Kyogo on a new extended contract - that is great, great news. Plenty more Paradise goals from him! Great bit of business.

Chic: Absolutely delighted Celtic have kept Kyogo. He is an outstanding player and demonstrates Brendan Rodgers' ambition for the club. Looking forward to seeing how the manager develops the squad around a player of Kyogo's stature. Here we go!

Gordi: Fantastic news on Kyogo as he is our most important player and has been sensational since arriving. Just shows football is not always about money. Playing in an environment you enjoy along with success can go a long way in enjoying a career. Not having a dig at Jota, who was immense for us, but he is far too young to move to Saudi no matter the money.

Doug: Jota's departure is exactly the model Celtic use to run the club. An offer like that cannot be rejected. Good luck to him, he owes us nothing. Our Japanese striker has signed another contract of four years. I confidently predict he will move on for mega-bucks within two years with yet another title in the can and progress in Europe.