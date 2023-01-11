Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the 3-0 win over Charlton: “We had to be in the semi-final so we did a job. Our objective was to get through so compliments to the team.

"The only thing maybe I’m not that happy with is that we didn’t finish the game earlier. We created chances in the first half, especially Alejandro Garnacho. There was a great save from their goalie but in the second half, we took an extra pass and we didn’t score. But we didn’t allow them that much and if there was something, Tom Heaton was there.

"One of the standards of this team is that substitutes have to be ready to come on. We saw it today, they were ready to play well when they came on the pitch. See [Facundo] Pellistri - he was lively and he made a good assist."