Savio Nsereko – (Brescia to West Ham)

Year signed: 2009

Fee paid: £9m

Year left: 2009 (to Fiorentina)

Savio Nsereko, who reportedly signed for a then club-record £9m fee, failed to live up to expectations during his time with West Ham and did not find the net in his 11 appearances.

The Uganda-born German attacker did not last long and in the summer of 2009 moved to Serie A.

Check out the full piece for our other misses - and hits! - from the January transfer window