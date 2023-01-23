Brighton teenager Evan Ferguson is keeping his feet on the ground after scoring a stunning late header to salvage a point at Leicester on Saturday.

The 18-year-old has scored three times in his last four appearances for Albion and his goal nudged the Seagulls up to sixth in the Premier League.

"I just want to make impact and do my best," he told BBC Radio Sussex. "Obviously everyone wants to score so when I come off the bench, that's what I am trying to do.

"The ball came across from the left, I got to it first and luckily it went in."

It has been some emergence for Ferguson who had never made a Premier League appearance before the break for the World Cup.

He is excited by what Brighton can achieve this season.

"We have such belief and confidence here at the moment," he said. "And it's right through the whole squad.

"We know a game is never over and will always have a chance so we keep going. We take the positives from a good point."