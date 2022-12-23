Jurgen Klopp was not satisfied with Liverpool's defending against Manchester City in Thursday's Carabao Cup defeat.

The holders were beaten 3-2 on their return to domestic action after the World Cup.

Klopp said: "We played probably the best team in the world - it is normal you struggle in moments.

"We will not play every three days against Manchester City, but we can do better and will work on it.

“We should have defended all three goals much better. The third goal especially, we are not switched on when they start their little routine and with the cross coming in we are not in the right positions.

"So there is obviously still a lot of space for improvement, but then we had our moments - we could have scored more goals.

"But we can do better and we will work on that and then let's make sure we're ready for Aston Villa [on Boxing Day]."