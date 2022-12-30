Sutton's predictions: Man City v Everton

Sutton's prediction: 5-0

I really am worried about Everton. They have won only one of their past nine games in all competitions, so a trip to Etihad Stadium is the last thing they need.

How do Frank Lampard's side approach this? Well, they will try to be resilient, to stay in the game for as long as possible and defend deep - but conceding an early goal would be disastrous for them.

The only question about Manchester City is who will play - the old 'Pep Roulette' upsets thousands of Fantasy Football players every week because you never know who will start.

I don't think Pep Guardiola's selection will make much difference to the outcome against Everton, though. City will wipe the floor with them.

Maulo's prediction: There are going to be a few goals here, all of them from City and at least one by Erling Haaland. Everton have got no threat, really. 3-0

